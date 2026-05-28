With top club posts filled will Mauricio Pochettino extend USMNT contract? Brad Friedel explains how Argentine coach can help American soccer rival basketball & baseball

As things stand, Pochettino will see his deal with U.S. Soccer expire when a major tournament in North America comes to a close this summer. Hopes are high when it comes to a so-called ‘Golden Generation’ of talent, with the likes of Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie ready to excite and entertain a global audience.

Eyes from every corner of the plant will be descending on the United States, Canada and Mexico between June 11 and July 19, with some of the biggest and most recognisable names in sport ready to strut their stuff on the grandest of stages.

Pochettino will be helping to shoulder the expectations of co-hosts, but will he walk away once that quest is completed? At one stage, the 54-year-old was being heavily linked with top teams in the Premier League, La Liga and beyond.

The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham have all filled managerial vacancies, while Manchester City are expected to ask Enzo Maresca to follow in the footsteps of Pep Guardiola. Over in Spain, Jose Mourinho is seemingly heading back to Real Madrid while Hansi Flick continues to impress at Barcelona. AC Milan are reported to be keen, but others - such as Andoni Iraola - remain in the running to fill said role in Serie A.