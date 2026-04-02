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Why USMNT & Tottenham ‘dual job’ was never an option for Mauricio Pochettino despite ‘everything can happen’ admission
Spurs have turned to De Zerbi in relegation battle
With Spurs tumbling into relegation danger this season, with Premier League status under serious threat, Thomas Frank and Croatian tactician Tudor have passed through their dugout. The last man at the helm took in just seven games - picking up one top-flight point along the way.
Reins have now been handed to former Brighton and Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi, with the Italian returning to English football on a five-year contract. If he delivers on expectations, then there will be no role in the Tottenham dugout to fill until at least 2031.
Spurs have made another permanent appointment, rather than stick with their initial interim approach, and that ruled Pochettino out of the running. Questions could have been asked - with the World Cup finals not due to start until mid-June - of whether he was prepared to oversee events through to the end of the 2025-26 campaign before making a definitive call on his long-term future.
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Could Pochettino have worked with Spurs & the USMNT?
Ex-USMNT and Tottenham goalkeeper Friedel is not convinced that a job share option would have been seriously considered, with the former goalkeeper - speaking via Gambling.com, where people find trustworthy casino sites in the UK - telling GOAL: “I would’ve been shocked.
“Do I think Tottenham would want him? Do I think he would want to go back to Tottenham? Those are two questions that I think the answer is yes to, because I think he liked speaking with the new board. He's a smart guy. He's not going to go into a situation where he doesn't think he can be successful. But he's such an honest, hard-working guy, I can't see him even having one person perceiving he's taking the eye off the ball with the U.S. team before the World Cup on home soil. I just can't see him doing that.
“I could see him taking over Tottenham after the World Cup, then he comes in and he's fully focused, I could see that. I'd actually be floored if he did a dual job situation.”
Pochettino leaves door open to second spell at Tottenham
Pochettino has reiterated that he remains locked in with the United States, telling reporters: “At the moment, I think we are very, very focused, full focus here on the World Cup. I think everyone knows that I am committed to the national team here. I think it's not a point to talk about the future at the moment.”
He has, however, refused to rule out a second spell in charge of Spurs, saying: “Never, say never. In football, everything can happen.”
The Argentine added: “With my connection to Tottenham, it's impossible to feel nothing about Tottenham, about the club, the people that work there, and about the fans. That was one of the best experiences of my life.
“Of course, that's my wish, and I am sure they're going to stay up, because of the players. I think there are the players and then it's a club with fans that are going to make everything to create the energy to win. Of course, that is going to be tough because the synergy and navigation are difficult.
“What I want to say is, I think they are going to have the capacity to win, and I really believe that, of course. We are going to be here and full focus is on the World Cup, but if you ask me about that club, it's a club I really care about and, for sure, I trust they are going to stay in the Premier League because they deserve to.”
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Premier League status: Who Spurs will face in De Zerbi's first game as boss
Tottenham sit 17th in the Premier League table at present, one place and a solitary point above the drop zone with seven games left to take in. De Zerbi’s first game at the helm will be a trip to Sunderland on Sunday.
Pochettino, meanwhile, has seen the USMNT suffer defeats to Belgium and Portugal during the March international break, leaving him with plenty to ponder ahead of naming a final 26-man squad for a major tournament that gets underway on June 11.