USMNT told round they ‘need’ to reach at 2026 World Cup to help Christian Pulisic, Lionel Messi & MLS grow a game that is ‘safer’ than American football for youngsters

Cole once formed part of a similar group in the England national team set-up and - having dusted off his boots and come out of retirement to take in a one-day loan at Warley FC, Specsavers’ Best Worst Team - has told GOAL when asked if grassroots culture is, courtesy of Messi and Co, becoming as important in the States as it is across Europe: “Yes, they're doing so incredibly well. I've been out there and I've seen how much love there is for sport.

“But the thing in America, it’s so big. Florida is so different to Kansas City. There's mountains, there's beaches, there's freezing cold temperatures, there's tropical temperatures. So, from my experience in Florida, they love football. They absolutely love it.

“I think MLS is growing, the Premier League is growing out there, football is growing. And I think what they like about football as well, it’s a little bit safer than American football - kids playing it.

“And Messi being there and doing as well as he has done, it's been brilliant. Because he could have gone there, he could have been living on the beach in Miami. But he's been absolutely outstanding. He's still one of the best players in the world, and he's in his late 30s. So, they're having a great time watching him.

“And the system around him, I think the infrastructure is there. I think they need a good World Cup. I think they need America to get to maybe quarter-finals or something like that. That would be a big thing for the country.”