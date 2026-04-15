'Desperate' Martin Odegaard confirms new injury setback at Arsenal

The Arsenal captain has confirmed he is once again dealing with a knee injury as he pushes to return for the Gunners. The midfielder had already missed six weeks of action due to a previous knee issue before returning last week to start in the FA Cup defeat against Southampton. However, his comeback appears to have been cut short following a flare-up during European competition.

Odegaard played an hour in the cup before starting against Sporting CP in the Champions League, but he went down off the ball during the clash in Lisbon. Despite continuing for 10 minutes after the initial contact, the injury was significant enough to rule him out of Arsenal's disappointing 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.