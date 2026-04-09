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Norway boss delivers Martin Odegaard injury update after Arsenal captain limps out of Sporting CP win
Solbakken provides positive news
Solbakken has stepped in to clarify the situation surrounding Odegaard's fitness. The playmaker caused concern when he limped off the pitch after 70 minutes during Arsenal's 1-0 win in Lisbon. Despite looking off the pace for much of the game, the injury appeared to be the primary reason for his premature exit.
Speaking to the media in Norway to provide clarity on his captain's condition, Solbakken was quick to downplay the severity of the issue. The national team boss remained optimistic about a quick return for the 27-year-old, stating: "A small setback. I think he’ll be back on the pitch before long."
- AFP
Short-term absence expected
While the news is broadly positive for Mikel Arteta, the timing remains a challenge for Arsenal. Odegaard’s chances of featuring in their next Premier League fixture against Bournemouth now look to be slim as the medical staff look to manage his recovery carefully. The club had been sweating over the results of initial assessments, fearing a repeat of the ankle issues that have plagued the midfielder in the past.
The update suggests that while the Bournemouth game may come too soon, the captain will not be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
Eberechi Eze returns to training
In a timely boost for the Gunners, Eberechi Eze was spotted back in Arsenal training this morning. The England international has missed the last three matches for the club and his absence has been felt, with the team lacking a certain level of ingenuity in his absence.
His return to the grass at London Colney suggests he could take his place in the team for the weekend’s Bournemouth clash. Given Odegaard’s likely absence, Eze’s availability provides Arteta with a high-quality alternative to fill the creative void in the number ten role or as one of the advanced eights.
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Further injury concerns for Arteta
Despite the positive news regarding Eze and the reassuring update on Odegaard, Arsenal are still dealing with several other selection headaches. Along with Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, and Piero Hincapie were also missing from the training session on Thursday morning.
Arteta will hope to see his Arsenal side cope without those absentees as they chase another three points against Bournemouth to edge closer to their first Premier League title in over two decades.