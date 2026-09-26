Mark van Bommel enjoys perfect start as Belgium end 52-year hoodoo against Italy to go top of Nations League group

Van Bommel made a stunning return to management by leading Belgium to a fantastic 2-0 victory over Italy in the Nations League. The Dutchman had been out of the dugout for two years before taking on this demanding international role, but he showed no signs of rust.

Much of the pre-match build-up focused heavily on Roberto Mancini's return to the Italian setup. However, it was the newly appointed Belgium boss who ultimately stole the spotlight at the Stadio Olimpico with a tactical masterclass. Goals from Mika Godts and Dodi Lukebakio ensured a highly memorable night for the visitors in Rome.