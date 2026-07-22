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‘Because of the Marcus Rashford situation’ - Why Man Utd are being prevented from formalising interest in £70m-rated Everton playmaker Iliman Ndiaye
The Rashford roadblock at Old Trafford
United’s summer transfer plans have hit a significant complication as they look to bolster their attacking options under the new sporting structure at Old Trafford. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the club holds a genuine admiration for Everton’s Ndiaye, but any potential deal is effectively frozen. The primary reason for this lack of movement is the presence of Rashford, whose status in the squad remains the determining factor for any new arrivals in the wide positions.
Speaking on the current state of affairs, Romano provided clarity on why the Red Devils have not yet made a concrete approach for the Toffees' standout performer. Romano stated: “Another player appreciated by Man Utd is Iliman Ndiaye at Everton. He is another player they like, but they are not progressing because of the Rashford situation.” United’s current hierarchy has reportedly decided that they will not sanction a move for a marquee winger unless Rashford departs, creating a bottleneck in their recruitment strategy as the pre-season begins.
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Uncertainty surrounds Rashford’s future
The situation regarding Rashford has become increasingly complex following an event-filled campaign for the England international. Rashford spent last season on loan with Barcelona, making 49 appearances in which he scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists, helping the Catalan side secure both the Liga title and the Spanish Super Cup. While there was earlier speculation that a permanent move away from Manchester could be on the cards, recent developments suggest he may be staying put, as Barcelona have ultimately decided against pursuing a permanent deal. This leaves Rashford set to report for pre-season training, much to the frustration of those hoping to see movement in the transfer market.
Although United have already been active in the current transfer window with the additions of Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, Karl Darlow, and Tynan Thompson, their pursuit of further marquee signings remains in a holding pattern until they free up Rashford’s substantial wages and squad spot - following his recent World Cup campaign where he scored once and provided an assist in six matches to help England secure a third-place finish. Cautious of inflating their wage bill to comply with financial regulations, the club's interest in Ndiaye remains at the admiration stage rather than a formal bid, keeping rival Premier League clubs on high alert.
Everton hold firm on Ndiaye valuation
For Everton, the interest in their playmaker is no surprise given his impact since joining from Marseille in the summer of 2024 on a five-year deal, having since registered 17 goals and three assists in 71 appearances across all competitions. The Toffees are under no immediate pressure to sell their prize asset cheaply, as Romano highlighted that Everton view the player as an indispensable part of David Moyes’s tactical setup: “It’s important to remember that Ndiaye would be really expensive. He’s a really important player, for Everton he’s a crucial, crucial player.”
Ndiaye’s value has only risen following his performances on the international stage, having featured in three World Cup matches for Senegal - scoring one goal and providing two assists - before their round of 32 exit against Belgium. While Manchester United remain the most prominent name linked with his signature, they are far from being the only interested party. Romano confirmed that several clubs from abroad have already made contact to gauge his availability. Furthermore, Aston Villa reportedly held preliminary conversations regarding the player just a few weeks ago, indicating that competition for the 26-year-old will be fierce if Everton decide to listen to offers.
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A growing list of Premier League suitors
The race for Ndiaye is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about subplots of the summer window, following a solid campaign where he made 34 appearances across all competitions for Everton, scoring six goals and providing three assists. Along with Manchester United and Aston Villa, both Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be keeping close tabs on the player's situation. Ndiaye is currently involved in a contract stand-off with Everton that remains unresolved, which has only served to embolden potential bidders. Despite this internal friction, Everton’s stance has not softened, and they are expected to demand a fee in the region of £70 million.
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