Marco Rose stays upbeat despite Bournemouth setting unwanted Premier League record in Brentford draw

The result leaves Bournemouth 15th in the table and establishes an unwanted Premier League record as the first team to lead in their opening four fixtures without winning any of them.

Nevertheless, Rose praised his squad's resilience when speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the final whistle: "We were behind for the first time this season, we reacted well, and lucky me, we didn't concede a late goal. We had more chances, more possession, we were the best team.

"Brentford is a tough opponent, they are good for second balls and have quite big guys and ballers as well. I liked how we competed, the way we defended in most situations. I like the way we attacked, our attitude. We were unlucky in a couple of situations, so we just get a point."