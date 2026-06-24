'I'll do the dirty work' - Vinicius Jr told he doesn't need to defend for Real Madrid as Marc Cucurella vows to cover for Brazilian

One of the most intriguing aspects of Cucurella’s arrival is how he will link up with Vinicius Jr on the left side of the pitch. The former Chelsea man, who spent four seasons at Stamford Bridge winning the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup, is well aware of the Brazilian's attacking importance. He has already promised to take on the defensive burden to ensure the winger remains fresh for his trademark goal-scoring exploits.

Cucurella was quick to dismiss any concerns about defensive balance, telling Marca: "I think we'll get along well. I don't care if he doesn't track back, I'll do everything he doesn't want to do. As long as he's decisive and fresh enough to score goals, I'll do the dirty work. Vinicius has shown that he's a key and influential player in Real Madrid's Champions League campaigns."