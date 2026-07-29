Man Utd told to ditch Senne Lammens & target new No.1 goalkeeper before summer transfer window closes

Former Premier League winger Micky Gray is among those who believe United must upgrade. Speaking to talkSPORT, Gray argued that the club needs a proven winner between the sticks if they are to compete on multiple fronts. "I’d still personally look at an experienced, quality goalkeeper," Gray said. "And people might go, 'well, they’ve got Lamens', who came in and did brilliantly. He’s a young goalkeeper, and I know it worked eventually with David de Gea, who eventually became a sensation at Man United. He was a brilliant goalkeeper, one of the best they’ve ever had."

Gray expanded on the risks of trusting Lammens, particularly with the added burden of European competition. "But do you give Lamens the time? Do you give him Champions League football? Do you give him Premier League football as well, two games a week? It’s a big ask. There’s still quite a lot to be done at Manchester United, but I do expect them to be challenging, certainly for the top four again," the pundit added, stressing the need for stability in the squad.