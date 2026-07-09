Getty Images
Man Utd-linked Aurelien Tchouameni makes concrete decision on Real Madrid future
Madrid seal Tchouameni renewal
According to reports from RMC Sport, French international midfielder Tchouameni has reached a full agreement to extend his contract at Real until June 2031. This crucial decision effectively ends intense transfer speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League amid heavy interest from United, who were prepared to launch a staggering bid in excess of €100m. The 26-year-old solidified his intention to remain a long-term pillar for Los Blancos as he feels valued as a vital component of the club's future projects.
- AFP
Mourinho influences contract extension
Despite lingering doubts over his future caused by Madrid's erratic domestic campaign and an alleged internal rift with Federico Valverde, new head coach Jose Mourinho played a pivotal role, Marcaclaims. The Portuguese tactician's arrival proved definitive in convincing the player to stay and continue serving as an indispensable anchor in midfield. Crucially, the manager holds absolute authority over all upcoming squad movements, meaning he was heavily involved in the hierarchy's choice to hand the midfielder a new long-term deal.
Red Devils miss out
United's failure to land their primary target stems from the hierarchy's hesitancy in wrapping up financial packages for previous targets. After losing out to Tottenham Hotspur for Mateus Fernandes due to performance-related bonus structures, United have been left empty-handed once again. Madrid ultimately opted to retain their asset rather than sanction a sale, forcing the Premier League side to look elsewhere, with Andrey Santos now set to join from Chelsea.
- AFP
France World Cup challenge
Tchouameni's short-term focus now shifts entirely to international duty with the France national team at the World Cup. Having recovered from a muscle injury that kept him out of the round-of-16 tie against Paraguay, the midfielder has returned to full training in Bentley ahead of a crucial clash with Morocco. The return of the versatile midfield anchor provides a boost for Didier Deschamps as they prepare for a gruelling physical test in the tournament's knockout stages.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting