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Not good enough! Man City set to REJECT Barcelona transfer bid for Rodri despite midfielder agreeing terms with Hansi Flick
City stand firm on €65m valuation
Man City are prepared to reject Barcelona's opening proposal for Rodri, despite the player already agreeing personal terms with the Blaugrana, according to SPORT. Barca have entered club-to-club talks and remain very confident of securing a deal, but the Premier League giants are holding out for a significantly higher fee than what has been offered so far.
The initial proposal from Catalonia is understood to be €45 million in fixed fee plus an additional €15 million in performance-related add-ons. However, City have firmly set their asking price at €65 million. The Manchester club has rarely stood in the way of players wishing to depart, but they are unwilling to let the 30-year-old leave for anything less than their specific valuation.
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Flick intervention swings the race
Barcelona’s move for the midfielder accelerated rapidly following a direct intervention from Hansi Flick. The German coach reportedly held a telephone conversation with Rodri on Thursday, which inspired the player to give his definitive approval to the project at the Camp Nou. This development came just as interest from Real Madrid began to cool due to disagreements over the transfer fee.
It has emerged that Madrid’s interest was not as substantial as first thought, with SPORT suggesting their offer was only €40 million. Rodri’s camp interpreted this low bid as a lack of genuine commitment from the capital club. Consequently, the player shifted his focus entirely toward Barcelona.
Agent confirms Catalan preference
The midfielder's representative has been vocal about his client's desire to move to Barcelona, confirming that the decision has already been communicated to officials at the Bernabeu. The preference for Catalonia seems to be a matter of professional ambition and respect, with the agent highlighting that the player wanted to be transparent with all parties involved in the high-stakes transfer saga.
Speaking to the Spanish radio station El Larguero, Rodri's agent Pablo Barquero stated: "Out of respect for Madrid, as they have been class, Rodri informed them that his decision is to join Barca." This statement effectively closes the door on a move to the Spanish capital, leaving Deco and the Barcelona board with the task of meeting City’s financial demands to ensure they do not fumble the deal and allow rivals back into the frame.
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Financial strategy and squad space
Barcelona believe a total package reaching €60 million is fair for a player with only 11 months remaining on his contract. The club has been working on a strategy to convince City that a swift agreement is beneficial for everyone. The urgency to sign a new midfield general has increased due to the ongoing fitness issues surrounding Frenkie de Jong, who may require surgery for a persistent injury.
To accommodate the heavy financial burden of the transfer and the player's wages, Barcelona have cleared significant space on their payroll. The departures of high earners have provided the necessary flexibility to pursue a marquee signing. Now, all eyes are on the negotiations between the two clubs, as Barcelona attempt to bridge the gap between their €50 million limit and City's €65 million demand to bring the World Cup winner home.
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