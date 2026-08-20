Savinho replacement identified! Man City push for Palmeiras winger Allan Elias amid Spurs talks

According to reports from The Athletic, Manchester City are working on a deal to sign Palmeiras winger Elias as the English side look to bolster their attacking options following a series of high-profile departures. The 22-year-old is one of multiple targets that City have identified for this window as Tottenham Hotspur advance in talks for Savinho.

However, securing the signature of the Palmeiras starlet will be far from straightforward for City. The Brazilian outfit maintain that the winger is not for sale this summer, setting up a potential standoff between the two clubs. Furthermore, sources at Palmeiras have indicated that any interested party would need to trigger his €100m release clause to strike a deal.