'A machine and a gentleman' - Luis Diaz reveals what he's learnt from Harry Kane since joining Bayern Munich

In just eight months since Diaz made the move to join Kane at the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich have developed what is arguably the most feared attacking unit in European football. With Olise completing the trio, the German giants have been in devastating form, racking up a staggering 97 goals in the Bundesliga and a further 32 in the Champions League.

At the heart of this statistical explosion is Kane, who has personally accounted for 48 goals this season. However, Diaz insists that it is not just the Englishman’s finishing that makes him special, but his overall contribution to the team's dynamics and his selfless nature on and off the pitch.