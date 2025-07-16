'You can't settle for average!' - Luka Modric still feels 'the fire inside' as he explains why he picked AC Milan over other offers after leaving Real Madrid
The Croatian midfield maestro spoke for the first time after being presented as a new AC Milan player, explaining why he snubbed other offers.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Modric explains why he joined Milan
- Speaks about his hunger and desire to win titles with new club
- Croatian left Madrid after spending 13 years