Luka Modric's shirt number at AC Milan revealed as Real Madrid legend picks one worn by Carlo Ancelotti after arriving in Italy to complete free transfer
Luka Modric has landed in Italy and his choice of shirt number at AC Milan has sparked talk of a subtle tribute to former boss Carlo Ancelotti.
- Modric arrives at AC Milan, signs deal until 2026
- Picks number 14 shirt previously worn by Ancelotti
- Will start training with Milan under Allegri