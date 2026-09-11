'We're building something great!' - Lucas Bergvall commits future to Tottenham after Roberto De Zerbi clear-out warning

This renewal comes on the back of a tough-love period under De Zerbi, who spent the summer warning his players about commitment and making it clear he would not force anyone to stay. Turning the situation around to tie down the 20-year-old represents a massive boost for Tottenham. Despite his young age, Bergvall has already accumulated 80 appearances for Spurs across all competitions and earned 14 caps for Sweden, highlighted by a historic campaign at this summer's World Cup.

However, the relationship between the coach and player has clearly mended following a chaotic end to the previous campaign where Spurs narrowly avoided the drop - a high-pressure period during which De Zerbi admitted to making some errors in his management of the Swede. Speaking after the renewal was finalized, the Italian manager showered the midfielder with praise, emphasizing his long-term importance to the project.

'Every day in training you can see Lucas' desire to learn, improve and push himself to the highest level,' De Zerbi said. 'Lucas is brave, he wants responsibility and has the personality to play in big moments. He also understands that development is a process and he has shown a fantastic attitude towards working on the areas of his game where he can become even better. I believe his best football is still ahead of him and we want to give Lucas the platform to reach his full potential.'