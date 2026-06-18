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Liverpool table €100m transfer offer for Yan Diomande as PSG face missing out on RB Leipzig star
Anfield giants test Leipzig resolve
Andoni Iraola’s side have moved decisively in the race for Diomande, submitting an opening package worth €100m. According to Sky Sports, this offer is understood to consist of a guaranteed €90m fee with a further €10m in performance-related add-ons, as the Premier League club look to increase their attacking options with one of Europe's most exciting young talents.
According to Fabrizio Romano, RB Leipzig have officially turned down this opening proposal from Liverpool. The German club are holding out for a much higher figure, with indications suggesting that €120m could eventually be the benchmark to pry him away. While Leipzig are still trying to keep the player by offering a salary increase and a contract extension with a release clause, they fully expect Paris Saint-Germain and other top clubs to formally join the race, maintaining that it will take an extraordinary fee to change their stance.
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PSG trailing in transfer race
While PSG remain firmly in the race, the French champions have yet to submit a formal offer to Leipzig as they wait for Diomande to make a definitive decision on his preferred destination. However, PSG face a difficult task in convincing the 19-year-old, with Liverpool currently holding a significant advantage due to the strong financial package already on the table.
According to The Athletic, PSG are currently behind Liverpool in relation to the personal terms on offer to the striker. Liverpool, therefore, find themselves firmly in pole position, although they are also looking at other options in case a deal proves to be unreachable.
Leipzig desperate to keep rising star Diomande
The hierarchy at the Red Bull Arena are under no pressure to cash in on their prized asset, who has become a focal point of their attack. There is no desire at the German club to see Diomande leave; instead, they are fully focused on extending his contract and securing his long-term future at the club.
The forward's market value has skyrocketed following a standout domestic campaign with Leipzig. Missing just a single Bundesliga match due to international duty, he racked up 12 goals and nine assists across 33 league appearances, playing a pivotal role in securing a third-place finish and Champions League qualification.
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World Cup heroics fuel high price tag
Currently representing the Ivory Coast at this summer's World Cup, Diomande justified the immense hype when starting in his nation's tournament opener against Ecuador on Sunday. The 19-year-old delivered a stunning performance that further drove up his market value, putting his exceptional technical skills and electric pace on full display across both flanks.
The teenage winger was arguably the most dangerous player on the pitch, driving Ivory Coast to a crucial 1-0 victory. Tormenting the Ecuadorian defense first from the right wing before switching to the left, he played with a vibrant energy and creativity that mirrored the whirlwind start to his professional career.