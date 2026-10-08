Lionel Messi's successor? Como chief tips Nico Paz to inherit Argentina's iconic number 10 shirt

Messi has officially ended his glorious international career. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner played his final match for Argentina last night as they cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Benin.

It was an evening defined by raw emotion on and off the pitch. Fans and team-mates alike were moved to tears as the legendary forward bid a final farewell to the Albiceleste. Messi ensured he signed off in trademark style. The veteran captain converted a penalty in the 71st minute to add one last international goal to his extraordinary tally.