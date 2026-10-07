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'Enjoy life, brother' - Brazil legend Ronaldinho pens emotional tribute to Lionel Messi after Barcelona icon calls time on Argentina career
A monumental send-off
Messi drew the curtain on his illustrious 21-year international career in spectacular fashion. The 39-year-old guided La Albiceleste to an emphatic 3-0 victory over 93rd-ranked Benin at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. He delivered a vintage performance in his final match, providing two assists before scoring a 71st-minute penalty.
That spot-kick marked his 126th and final goal for his country. Having announced his intention to step away from the national team in August, Messi's final bow prompted an outpouring of affection from across the globe. Among those watching from afar was Ronaldinho, who quickly took to social media to honour his former teammate.
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'Enjoy life, brother'
Ronaldinho, who mentored a teenage Messi during his breakthrough at Barcelona, expressed immense pride in the forward's achievements. "What a pleasure and what a joy it has been to have been part of your story from day one, brother," the Brazilian wrote. "You made us smile and enjoy football so much. Your name is etched in the history of your country, and of the whole world."
The 2002 World Cup winner also acknowledged the immense pressure Messi faced throughout his career to deliver international silverware. "Only we know the joy we felt when we fulfilled our childhood dream, representing our entire nation and becoming world champions," Ronaldinho continued. "You gave your all for your national team and for your country."
Recognising the personal toll of a long footballing career, Ronaldinho offered some parting advice, adding: "I understand you perfectly, and I know that everything to do with family makes us rethink things. Enjoy life, brother. I wish you all the best, today and always."
Tears in Buenos Aires
Following the final whistle, a tearful Messi addressed the packed crowd in Buenos Aires. The Inter Miami superstar dedicated his final appearance to his late father, Jorge, who passed away in August at the age of 68.
"It's a lot of emotions. Obviously the first thing I think about is my dad," Messi admitted to the supporters. "All that's left for me to do is say thank you. It's meant so much to me to wear this shirt for 20 years. I never stopped striving, fighting, or wanting to be here."
Reflecting on his journey, the veteran forward acknowledged the sorrow of his departure. "This is a very difficult moment for me," he added. "Not coming back will be a great sorrow. I'd love to come back forever, because playing in Argentina is the most wonderful thing that can happen to you."
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Focusing on family and club
With his international duties officially concluded, Messi will now dedicate his remaining playing days solely to Inter Miami. Stepping away from the gruelling demands of the international calendar will allow the 2022 World Cup winner and two-times Copa America champion to manage his physical workload more effectively. As Ronaldinho highlighted in his tribute, these newfound breaks will also give Messi the vital opportunity to spend more time with his family as he approaches the twilight of his career.
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