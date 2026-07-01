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‘I’m going to eat him alive!’ - Lamine Yamal sends light-hearted message to Spain team-mate Marc Cucurella ahead of Barcelona vs Real Madrid Clasico clashes
Yamal teases Cucurella over Madrid move
Yamal is already relishing the prospect of facing Cucurella on opposite sides of the divide next season. The former Barcelona youth product recently completed a move to Real Madrid from Chelsea, ending a four-year spell with the Blues, in a deal worth £47.5 million plus £4m in add-ons, and signing a six-year contract. This high-profile transfer ensures the two Spain team-mates will occupy the same flank during the upcoming domestic campaign. Speaking to Copefrom Spain’s base at the World Cup, Yamal revealed he has already been engaging in some friendly trash-talk with the 27-year-old full-back.
The 18-year-old winger joked about the hierarchy at the Bernabeu following the transfer. As Yamal and Cucurella prepare for Spain's World Cup round-of-32 clash against Austria tomorrow, Thursday, the youngster said: “I told him he’s going to start the first game and be a substitute in the second because I’m going to eat him alive!”
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Clasico tensions and Carvajal spat
This is not the first time Yamal has found himself at odds with the Real Madrid contingent. During the 2025-26 season, the teenager was involved in a heated on-pitch confrontation with veteran Madrid defender Dani Carvajal, a clash that came despite the pair having recently won Euro 2024 together with Spain. The incident followed public digs made by the youngster, who suggested in an interview that Real Madrid "complain" and "steal" when it comes to refereeing decisions. Immediately following the final whistle of Real Madrid's victory, Carvajal walked up to Yamal and gestured, reportedly telling him: "You speak too much. Speak now."
When questioned about his previous comments and whether he felt any remorse for the friction caused, Yamal remained defiant. “No, it’s football. In the end, they celebrated the match and lost at our ground. I haven’t spoken to Carvajal since, and I don’t speak to anyone from Real Madrid,” he stated.
Transfer wishes for the Blaugrana
Beyond his rivalries, Yamal is also keeping a close eye on the recruitment strategy at the Spotify Camp Nou. With Robert Lewandowski having moved on, the winger has been vocal about the type of firepower he wants to see Barcelona recruit this summer, expressing his desire to link up with his Spain team-mate Mikel Oyarzabal. The forward is coming off an exceptional season with Real Sociedad, where he guided them to the Copa del Rey title, scoring 18 goals and providing four assists during the 2025-26 campaign. Oyarzabal has carried that stellar form into the World Cup, most notably netting a brace against Saudi Arabia.
The youngster noted that he is a fan of Oyarzabal and particularly admired the talents of Julian Alvarez. Despite his personal preferences, he insisted that the final decisions rest with the club's hierarchy. “But that’s Deco’s job, and he’s doing it very well. We’ll support whoever comes in and we’ll be very happy with him,” Yamal added.
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Welcoming new faces to Catalonia
The push for a new No. 9 is a priority for Barcelona, and Yamal believes the club remains the ultimate destination for any ambitious player. He spoke specifically about the possibility of the Atletico Madrid forward making the move to Catalonia, noting that Alvarez has yet to win a single trophy with Atletico since his summer 2024 move from Manchester City. Yamal suggested that the environment at Barca remains unparalleled for any world-class talent looking to make their mark in La Liga.
Speaking on the potential arrival of a new talisman, Yamal said: “He’s a great player; if he comes, we’ll welcome him with open arms. He’d be joining the best club in the world, with the best fans in the world, in what I consider to be the best city in the world. If I were him, I’d do it. We’re waiting for him if he wants to come - go for it.”