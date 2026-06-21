Lamine Yamal comparisons to Lionel Messi & Diego Maradona are a ‘mistake’ - but Spain boss happy to put Barcelona wonderkid in ‘genius’ bracket alongside Michelangelo

As Spain prepare for their clash against Saudi Arabia in Atlanta, the conversation remains fixated on their 18-year-old sensation. After a restricted cameo in the opening draw against Cape Verde, the pressure is mounting on De la Fuente to unleash the winger from the start, though the coach is determined to manage expectations and the player's physical recovery.

Speaking at a press conference, De la Fuente was asked whether Yamal's current role within the Spanish squad mirrors the talismanic responsibilities once shouldered by Maradona and Messi for Argentina. The coach was quick to shut down such monumental comparisons. "It would be a mistake to compare [Yamal] to anyone," he said. "He's 18, in a process of development, of maturing... We have to let him follow his path. These kinds of players, who have something different, are ready for it. They're geniuses, like Salvador Dali, or Michelangelo. What seems exceptional to us, isn't for them."