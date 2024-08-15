Kylian Mbappe's 'unbelievable' Real Madrid debut proved Vinicius Jr & Jude Bellingham won't be subdued by new 'Galactico'

The former Paris Saint-Germain star grabbed the headlines in the Super Cup final, but Los Blancos' other two poster boys didn't shrink in his presence

"A great night," Kylian Mbappe told Movistar after opening his goal and trophy account in his first game as a Real Madrid player. "I've been waiting for this moment a long time, to play in this shirt, with this badge, for these fans. It's a great moment for me."

Mbappe could scarcely have imagined a better start to his career with Los Blancos. Expectations couldn't be higher after the Frenchman's long-awaited move to Santiago Bernabeu - which came after the expiration of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain in June - and supporters were treated to a tantalising glimpse of what he will bring to the table at the National Stadium in Warsaw.

Madrid lifted their sixth UEFA Super Cup after a 2-0 victory against Europa League holders Atalanta, with Fede Valverde tapping home their opener before a superb Mbappe finish put the final result beyond all doubt. It was Mbappe's night, but Madrid also emphatically silenced a host of doubters with their performance, particularly in the second half.

Crucially, Carlo Ancelotti found a way to fit Mbappe, Vinicus Jr and Jude Bellingham into his line up without upsetting the overall balance of the team. In fact, Vinicius and Bellingham were the two best players on the pitch, which should leave all of Madrid's rivals across the continent quaking in their boots as they bid to defend their La Liga and Champions League crowns...