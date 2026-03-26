Kovacs’ “match made in heaven” and a surprise transfer target: this is how BVB could address their biggest areas for improvement under Ole Book

Over the past three years, BVB has spent a total of €71.5 million in transfer fees on Carney Chukwuemeka, Jobe Bellingham, Pascal Groß, Marcel Sabitzer and Salih Özcan. The aim of finding a suitable successor for Jude Bellingham, who moved to Real Madrid in 2023, has not (yet) been achieved. Whilst Groß is no longer there – he returned to his former club Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League during the winter transfer window – and Özcan will be leaving the club when his contract expires in the summer, Chukwuemeka, the younger Bellingham brother and Sabitzer are not (yet) the reinforcements that the BVB management might have hoped for.

Only Felix Nmecha, who was signed from VfL Wolfsburg that same summer for a transfer fee of €30 million, has finally settled in after more than two and a half years of settling in and has been a key pillar within the team since this season at the latest. Defensively, in particular, Kovac lacks a genuine alternative in the double six role; after all, Nmecha, Bellingham, Chukwuemeka and Sabitzer all tend to excel more in attacking play or in building up play. Özcan, the only player with a truly defensive mindset, will no longer be available from next season onwards, leaving only captain Can, who could in theory also fill this role but, as already mentioned, has been sidelined through injury for some time and is better suited to central defence anyway.

Kennet Eichhorn of Hertha BSC has been repeatedly mentioned as an option in recent weeks and months. The 16-year-old made his breakthrough at Hertha this season and, given his natural talent, is already regarded as a great prospect for the future. A move to BVB would certainly suit Eichhorn well as the next step in his career, especially as he already possesses exceptional physical maturity despite his relatively young age. Furthermore, he is a tireless runner, has qualities in ball progression and does not shy away from physical challenges (7 yellow cards in 15 games).

A major advantage for BVB: there is a need for a player in Eichhorn’s preferred position; the 16-year-old could immediately take on an important role at a big club, and his contract, which runs until 2029, includes a release clause of between ten and twelve million euros. This was reported by Sky. In other words: provided Book, Kovac and Ricken can present Eichhorn with a clear future in Dortmund that appeals to the player, a genuine transfer coup at a reasonable price could be on the cards.

However, things become problematic when one considers the competition Borussia would face in a transfer. Whilst FC Bayern are reportedly no longer interested, there are still several heavyweights in the running, including FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. Whether a club move could go ahead as early as this summer is questionable in any case. On the one hand, Eichhorn suffered a serious ankle injury in January, and it is quite possible he will be out for the rest of the season. On the other hand, Hertha are keen to extend the super-talent’s contract, which would significantly increase the release clause and make it more likely he will stay with the Old Lady for at least another season.

According to reports, Kaishu Sano of 1. FSV Mainz 05 is not (yet) on BVB’s radar, but would certainly be an interesting prospect. The 25-year-old Japanese player is exactly the type of player a manager like Kovac would dream of having. Strong in defence, a good tackler and, moreover, possessing an excellent understanding of the game, which allows him to read passing lanes early and cleverly close down spaces. At the same time, Sano is also capable of doing something with the ball at his feet, as was impressively demonstrated in Mainz’s victory over Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend.

There, he not only played a key role in setting up both goals, but also delivered two pinpoint passes to teammate Sheraldo Becker, who narrowly failed to beat SGE keeper Michael Zetterer and the inside post on both occasions, denying Sano a place on the assist list. The two football influencers Niklas Levinsohn and Nico Heymer also spoke out in favour of a move for the Japanese player to BVB in their podcast '50+2': "Kaishu Sano and Niko Kovac are actually a 'match made in heaven'. Everything Kovac wants to see as a manager, Sano brings to the pitch. He is a transfer opportunity that BVB should definitely consider. If he has a clause stating that he can leave for 30 million euros, then Dortmund must strike."