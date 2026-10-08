'Time to move on' - Middlesbrough boss reveals Southampton manager Eckert's private apology over Spygate scandal

Hellberg has broken his silence regarding the recent disciplinary actions taken against Southampton boss Eckert. Speaking ahead of Boro's upcoming clash with Wolves, Hellberg confirmed that he received a private phone call from Eckert months ago to address the incident where Southampton were caught filming Middlesbrough's training sessions.

The scandal, which rocked the Championship, culminated in the FA issuing a suspended six-week ban and a £28,000 fine for Eckert this week. Hellberg appeared ready to put the matter behind him, stating: 'It has nothing to do with us [the verdict]. We went through all of those things. I know Tonda actually called me some months ago and apologized, so it's time to move on.'

The Swedish tactician emphasized his desire to focus on football rather than the legal proceedings that have overshadowed the league. 'The judges have done their judgment, so that's up to them. For me it's about moving on,' he said.