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Juventus ready to table Bernardo Silva offer as Barcelona also eye free transfer for Man City icon
Juve lead the race for City's creative spark
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have identified Silva as their primary target and are now prepared to submit a formal offer to Manchester City. While the internal discussions at the Allianz Stadium have intensified, the player himself is reportedly maintaining a professional distance from the transfer talk. Silva has expressed an openness to a move to Juve, but he is currently focused on winning more silverware with Manchester City in the final weeks of the season and isn’t seeking distractions. This focus on the present hasn't deterred the Juventus hierarchy, who see the 31-year-old as the perfect focal point for Luciano Spalletti's tactical system.
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Barcelona and Benfica provide stiff competition
Juventus are well aware that they are not alone in their admiration for the former Monaco man. Barcelona have long been linked with a move for Silva, and the lure of the Camp Nou remains a significant factor in the player's decision-making process. Alongside the Catalan giants, Benfica and Galatasaray have also emerged as potential suitors, though the race appears to be narrowing down to a two-horse race between Barca and Juve.
This is mainly because of Silva's desire to keep playing at the very highest level next season, ensuring he remains a key figure for both club and country as he enters the final stages of his career.
The Jorge Mendes factor in negotiations
A key component in any potential deal involving Silva is his representative, Jorge Mendes. Juventus have maintained a continuous and productive dialogue with the super-agent to ensure they remain at the front of the queue. These ongoing talks are designed to navigate the financial complexities of the deal and to present a project that satisfies both the player's sporting ambitions and his personal requirements.
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Getting in first
The decision to table a formal offer imminently is a calculated risk by the Juventus board, as Silva has already announced his departure from Manchester City at the end of the current season. Having joined the English club from Monaco in 2017, the Portuguese midfielder is set to leave behind a legendary legacy that includes 19 trophies.
There is a growing concern in Turin that if they wait until the summer window officially opens, other European heavyweights might enter the fray with more lucrative financial packages.