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James Westwood

Julian Alvarez is perfect for Barcelona! Arsenal should avoid getting involved in transfer war between La Liga champions & Atletico Madrid

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J. Alvarez
Barcelona
Arsenal
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Atletico Madrid
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No one could ever accuse Julian Alvarez of not knowing exactly what he wants. It was a surprise when he decided to push for a move away from Manchester City in 2024, after winning a pair of Premier League titles and the Champions League in his first two seasons at the club, but the Argentine forward had grown tired of being in the shadow of Norwegian terminator Erling Haaland.

Atletico Madrid swooped to secure Alvarez's signature in a blockbuster £82 million ($11m) deal, and he clearly hinted at his desire for a more important role during his official presentation. "I felt that I needed a change in my career. I needed to look for a new challenge and I believe that this club gives me the tools to give my best."

Alvarez added: "I've come here to help the team and to fight for every title. I'm very happy and motivated.


"I spoke to [Diego] Simeone and he said he wanted me to come here. He said that I was going to help the team and they would enhance my strengths and help me improve on my weaknesses. My aim is to show my best form, help the team win and take Atlético to the highest level."

Unfortunately, Alvarez hasn't quite achieved those aims since making that brave decision. Atletico have yet to win a trophy with the former Man City man spearheading the attack, and after scoring an impressive 17 goals in his debut La Liga campaign, he only managed to record eight last term.

Alvarez has become a leading man, but in a team that doesn't play to his strengths. At the age of 26, with his peak years just around the corner, he has realised the time is right for another "new challenge". According to ESPN, Alvarez's preferred destination is Barcelona, who have gone public with their interest and invited the wrath of Atletico's senior officials.

It appears that Atletico will stop at nothing to ensure that Alvarez does not join Barca, which leaves the door open for rival suitors Arsenal. However, the new Premier League champions have no pressing need to get involved in this particular transfer war. Alvarez is far better suited to Barca, and if they can get a deal over the line, he could go on to achieve all of his remaining career goals at the Spotify Camp Nou.

  • Julian AlvarezGetty Images

    'Best thing for everyone is a transfer'

    True to his character, Alvarez has made no secret of his ambitions. Speaking to ESPN in the early stages of Argentina's 2026 World Cup campaign, he said: "I try to be an honest person. I spoke with the people at [Atlético] who I needed to speak with. I think the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream."

    Alvarez's short but explosive statement came after Barca had reportedly submitted a €100m (£86m/$115m) bid for Alvarez, which provoked an extraordinary response from Atletico on social media. The club's official X account published a series of posts in the same format made famous by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, sarcastically 'confirming' offers for Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Pedri complete with photoshopped images of the trio in Atletico colours.

    The Yamal-related post read: “HERE WE GO! We have sent a fax to Barcelona with our transfer offer: 4 tickets for tomorrow's Bad Bunny concert, an annual subscription to ABC, and a bag of sunflower seeds. We eagerly await the response to prepare the 'announce[ment]'.”

    It's fair to say, then, that Atletico were insulted by the approach. According to Diario Sport, they have since told Barca that €150m is the magic number, and it must be paid upfront, with no scope for any players like Marc Casado or Ferran Torres heading in the opposite direction to reduce the price.



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  • Julian AlvarezGetty Images

    Laporta applies pressure

    Atletico also rejected a bid for that exact amount from Real Madrid in June, but it was not seen as "genuine" internally, per The Athletic. In stark contrast, Barca identified Alvarez as their No.1 target ahead of the summer transfer window, and Joan Laporta has done his best to put pressure on Atletico since being re-elected as Blaugrana president.

    "We've made an offer that isn't unlimited, and in due course we'll announce how long the offer remains on the table," Laporta said last month. "The offer was made with the intention of signing a player who appeals to both the sports management and the coach. I think he's a great player; we're maintaining the substantial offer, but the validity of this offer is not unlimited."

    Laporta also rubbished any notion that signing Alvarez is unfeasible financially after Barca's long-awaited return to La Liga's 1:1 Financial Fair Play rule, while confirming that Alvarez has his heart set on the Camp Nou. "Barca can handle any operation, but with sporting and economic logic. We'll dictate the market," he continued. "I've spoken with Atlético and made it clear what we want. Deco made an offer. We know the player wants to come to Barça, and has for a long time. We made this proposal with all due respect to the Madrid club. They told me they weren't planning to sell because we didn't have any alternatives. We'll maintain this offer for as long as we deem necessary. We won't be at their mercy. If they want to make the move, we'd be delighted."

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    Atletico holding firm

    Barca's tactics have enraged Atletico CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, who told EFE when responding to Alvarez's public transfer plea: "Barça are disrespecting us. They think they can walk all over us and that we are weak and stupid, but in reality, they are showing the world a way of acting which defines them. They lie to us, to the player, to the media... they even lie to their own supporters. They try to make everyone believer they can do a deal that in reality they are not capable of doing. Our responsibility is to defend the interests of Atlético Madrid. That is why we are going to lodge a complaint with FIFA against Barça for negotiating with a player under contract during the protected period."

    This week, Atletico made good on that promise, submitting formal complaints to both FIFA and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) over Barca allegedly tapping up Alvarez, as reported by AFP. Marin also stated that Atletico have no intention of sanctioning Alvarez's exit, a stance that Simeone has backed up as he looks ahead to the 2026-27 campaign.

    "He is the player we, as a club and as a team, envision as someone to build our play around," the Atletico manager recently said to ESPN Argentina. "This is what we have been doing since he arrived and it remains our thought." This is a saga that has turned ugly, and it threatens to provide an unwanted distraction for Simeone right up until the summer window closes on September 1.

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  • Viktor Gyokeres Arsenal 2025-26Getty

    Gyokeres swap deal off the table

    It's not difficult to understand where Atletico are coming from. After seeing club legend Antoine Griezmann depart for MLS, Alvarez is the undisputed talisman of the team; he strikes fear into opposing defences and has the magic in his boots to decide tight games.

    Losing him would effectively end any hope of another serious challenge for La Liga and Champions League honours. There is already a huge gap in quality between Atletico and Barca, and selling their best player to the back-to-back Liga champions would make it impossible to bridge.

    However, keeping a disillusioned player is never a good idea. Simeone needs everyone to be all-in on his philosophy to get Atletico back on the trophy path, and Alvarez could quickly become a disruptive presence, even just with sub-conscious body language.

    Atletico should, then, be far more open to letting Alvarez head abroad, maintaining the harmony in the dressing room without strengthening a direct rival. Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with Alvarez, but Arsenal feels like a more realistic option. While PSG already boast incredible depth upfront, Alvarez could slot straight into Mikel Arteta's starting XI.

    The Arsenal boss is not willing to entertain a straight swap for Viktor Gyokeres, though, contrary to widespread reports. Arteta confirmed at the weekend that Gyokeres remains in his plans, which is no surprise given his physical attributes align so well with the Spaniard's tactical set-up.

    Alvarez is versatile enough to play out wide, as a No.10, or potentially alongside Gyokeres, having partnered Alexander Sorloth upfront at Atletico for much of last season. He's Premier League proven, too, with 29 goal contributions to his name from 67 appearances in a City shirt, so Arsenal's interest in the Argentina international is completely logical as they look to reach the next level.

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    Barca can offer freedom Alvarez craves

    All that being said, a switch to the Emirates does not make as much sense for Alvarez. Arsenal are too similar in terms of style to Atletico with their reliance on set-pieces for goals and focus on marginal gains instead of open-pay fluidity.

    As much as Alvarez would be a useful addition to Arsenal's frontline, it's hard to see Arteta bringing the very best out of him. Luring Vinicius Junior away from Real Madrid as a priority signing would be far more impactful, given Leandro Trossard's departure and Gabriel Martinelli's frustrating inconsistency on the left flank.

    Alvarez has a much better chance of unlocking his full potential at his "dream" club. According to Mundo Deportivo, the World Cup winner believes Barcelona is the perfect place for him to start enjoying his football again, with Hansi Flick's possession-based approach potentially offering him the freedom he craves at the top end of the pitch.

    Simeone's rigid demands have stifled Alvarez. He's not taking up the positions to really hurt teams because of the amount of ground he's required to cover at both ends. At Atletico, Alvarez is expected to make something out of nothing, but at Barca, he'd be constantly linking up with like-minded innovators like Yamal, Raphinha and Dani Olmo.

    Although Flick will still expect relentless pressing from Alvarez - a staple of his game - he won't be short on options when he wins the ball back. He can thrive as both a playmaker and goalscorer in this swashbuckling Barca side. Veteran striker Robert Lewandowski looked too one-dimension in his final season in Catalonia, and Alvarez has the capacity to be a big upgrade, if Laporta can somehow strike a deal with the increasingly disgruntled Atletico board.

  • Lamine Yamal Barcelona Julian Alvarez Atletico de Madrid(C)Getty Images

    Yamal's endorsement

    It also speaks volumes that several Barca players have openly talked up the prospect of Alvarez's arrival, including Yamal, Olmo and Pedri. Yamal was particularly brazen when quizzed on the River Plate academy graduate, as he replied to Cadena SER: "I'm not thinking about it too much, but I'd love it, because [Álvarez] is a great player. If he comes, we'll welcome him with open arms... If I were him, I'd do it. We'll be waiting for him if he wants to come. [I say] go for it."

    Alvarez faced off against all three men in the World Cup final, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they whispered some encouraging words in his ear after Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina. They know he could be the last piece in the puzzle for Barca, certainly in the final third, as they chase their first Champions League crown since 2015.

    Argentina fans only saw glimpses of Alvarez's true talent in North America, with his sensational extra-time goal against Switzerland in the quarter-finals marking the high point, but that was largely due to the disjointed nature of Lionel Scaloni's side compared to the one that triumphed in Qatar four years prior. Alvarez was simply one of many facilitators for Lionel Messi.

    At Barca, he would be surrounded by elite players, following in Messi's footsteps as part of a cohesive team with a clear, attack-minded identity - a million miles from his current reality with Atletico. "Julian would fit in at many clubs, but he would fit in spectacularly at Barca given his style of play. He is a top-class player - someone who can play anywhere and is an all-around attacking threat," former Atletico and Barcelona frontman Sergio Aguero said on the streaming show 'Jijantes' earlier this summer.

    Aguero hit the nail on the head. There's no reason that Alvarez wouldn't do well at an Arsenal or PSG, but Barca can give him the platform to become one of the best players on the planet. It would be a great shame if he never gets that opportunity.