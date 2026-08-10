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Julian Alvarez returns! Atletico Madrid star undergoes pre-season medicals as Diego Simeone gets major double boost
Alvarez reports for fitness testing
The wait is finally over for Atletico Madrid supporters as Alvarez reported for duty on Monday morning. The forward, who has been the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the summer months, arrived at the High-Performance Sports Medicine Center at the Vithas Madrid Arturo Soria University Hospital to undergo his mandatory pre-season medical examinations.
Alvarez was not the only heavy hitter returning to the fold, as he was accompanied by newly crowned World Cup winners Alex Baena and Marcos Llorente following Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final. The trio underwent various stress tests and fitness evaluations designed to measure their physical condition after their post-tournament holidays.
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Reinforcements join the ranks
Beyond the headline return of 'La Arana,' the Atleti training ground saw further activity with the arrival of goalkeeper Juan Musso. The Argentine shot-stopper joined the likes of Alejandro Grimaldo, Giuliano Simeone, Marc Pubill, and Alexander Sorloth, all of whom had already begun their training programs during the previous week.
Due to the staggered nature of their returns, the returning internationals will work through tailored programs in Majadahonda. The club has confirmed that the squad will work in different groups and at varying intensities over the coming days to ensure every player reaches peak condition without risking injury.
Transfer exits on the horizon
While the focus was largely on those arriving, several notable absences highlighted the ongoing movement in the transfer market. Matteo Ruggeri was a confirmed absentee as he moves closer to a permanent switch to the Premier League with Aston Villa. Similarly, Nahuel Molina was spotted at the club's facilities but is widely expected to finalize a move to Roma shortly.
The club's hierarchy is also managing the delicate situation surrounding Alvarez himself. Despite interest from several European giants, the message from the Metropolitano remains firm: they have no intention of sanctioning a sale to a direct rival. While the player is reportedly hoping to secure a move to Barcelona, Atletico officials are believed to be resistant to such a deal, preferring to keep the 2022 World Cup winner in Madrid or look toward interest from Arsenal and PSG.
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Final preparations for the new campaign
The first-team squad members who traveled to Korea have been granted a brief two-day respite to recover from their travels and collect their vehicles from the training center. They are scheduled to return to full training on Wednesday. This session will mark the first time Simeone has almost his entire squad available for selection, as well as his first face-to-face meeting with Alvarez, following the manager's decision to travel directly from Barajas Airport for a short family holiday rather than returning on the team bus.
Before their La Liga campaign kicks off on August 19 against Malaga at the Metropolitano, Atletico have one final hurdle to clear in their exhibition schedule. The Rojiblancos are set to travel to France to face Marseille on Friday in what will serve as the ultimate dress rehearsal for the new campaign.
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