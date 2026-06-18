Jude is a class act! Bellingham's touching farewell message revealed by ex-Real Madrid star Caroline Weir

Bellingham’s impact at Real Madrid has extended far beyond his goals on the pitch, with the England midfielder showing his class off it by acknowledging Weir's departure. As the 30-year-old prepared to swap Madrid for Lyon, she revealed that Bellingham reached out with a signed shirt and a heartfelt note. The message from the former Borussia Dortmund star read: "To Caroline. It has been a pleasure getting to know you. All the best with your next step with lots of love and admiration!"

Reflecting on the gesture, Weir was full of praise for the Three Lions ace. "Jude and I have spoken several times. We've always got on well and had nice conversations about the club and Madrid. For him to write that message - I would have been happy with the signed top - that message just shows how classy a person he is. He’s a great guy and that was a really nice touch," she said, per Guardian.

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