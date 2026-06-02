Arsenal will regret letting WSL standout Katie McCabe leave for Chelsea! GOAL grades the biggest deals of the 2026 women's summer transfer window

For Arsenal: How Arsenal dealt with McCabe's contract situation was confusing from start to finish. Despite her being a key player and a regular solution to problems posed by injuries, such is her versatility, the Gunners were primed to let the Ireland captain leave, with her unsurprisingly attracting plenty of interest as the summer approached. They then made a U-turn and offered her a new deal, though The Athletic reported that 'was for a very specific role in the team going forward', so the player opted for a new challenge. It's not as big a blow to Arsenal as it would be were they not bringing in Barcelona full-back Ona Batlle, but it's hard not to feel like the Gunners will regret letting McCabe and her versatility, which solved problems in various positions last season, go - not least because she will now use that to strengthen a direct rival. Grade: D

For Chelsea: This is a fantastic signing for Chelsea, a sentiment heightened by the fact the club seemingly stole McCabe from right under the noses of Manchester City, the new WSL champions who were primed to sign the Ireland star to bolster a position that needs attention. Chelsea used various options at left-back last season, in Niamh Charles, Sandy Baltimore and Veerle Buurman, but none are naturals there. McCabe's arrival allows Baltimore to push forward into her preferred attacking role and it means Buurman can largely be used in a centre-back role, where she is brilliant. Charles, who looks set to move to City now instead, is a good player, but McCabe is one of the best in the women's game in this position, with her to significantly improve the Blues' XI as a result. Grade: A

For McCabe: There are many Arsenal fans out there dismayed by McCabe's decision to join a big rival, having spent the last 11 years marking herself out as a Gunners legend. But the 30-year-old is a top player and this is an opportunity for her to join another huge club with big ambitions. For her to stay in England and do that, there was always only going to be so many options. She is a great fit for the Blues, will be a key starter and has the opportunity to win plenty of silverware, if the club can put a disappointing season behind them and return to the heights of most of the past decade. Given she was not happy with the offer from Arsenal with regards to her role, this is an upgrade for her when it comes to her as an individual. Grade: B