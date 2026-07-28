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Josko Gvardiol signs new long-term Man City contract as he makes 'best club in the world' declaration
Gvardiol commits long-term future
City have officially extended Gvardiol's contract until the summer of 2031, with an option for a further year. The 24-year-old Croatia international becomes the second defender to agree a new deal at the Etihad Stadium this week following Abdukodir Khusanov. The strategic move reinforces City's defensive foundation following the departures of senior figures John Stones and Nathan Ake.
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Defender hails world-class environment
Signed from RB Leipzig for £77 million in 2023, Gvardiol quickly established himself as a pivotal figure, winning the club's Player of the Year award for the 2024-25 season.
Reacting to his renewal in Manchester, the versatile defender expressed his delight via the club's official channels: "As soon as I knew City wanted to renew my contract, I felt straight away it was what I wanted. The City fans have been unbelievable with me from day one - and the club provide absolutely everything for players. It’s the best club in the world to be at.
"I have felt so much love and respect during my three years here and I don’t take that for granted. The players we have here are amazing. This is a world-class squad that is young and full of potential. I truly believe we will have a lot of success in the coming years."
City director of football Hugo Viana reiterated the board's pride after securing the defender's long-term commitment: "Josko is a player this Club really believes in. He is young, an outstanding professional and already one of the best defenders in the world. Manchester City are committed to keeping our best talent, which is why we are so happy this new contract has been agreed.
"Josko epitomises what we want in our defenders - he can play multiple positions, is quick, strong and when he attacks he does it superbly. He is exceptional. But the way he conducts himself is also very impressive. This is a young man determined to be the best he can be - an approach that is totally aligned with our overall vision. I want to congratulate Josko on this new deal and everyone at City is now focused on ensuring he maximises his potential."
Croatia star builds impressive legacy
Since arriving at the Etihad Stadium, Gvardiol has racked up 122 appearances and scored 13 goals despite often operating as a left-back. His contribution has proved vital in helping City win the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and Community Shield in the last three years. On the international stage, the 2026 World Cup participant continues to solidify his role as a mainstay for Croatia, accumulating 52 caps to date.
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City focus on pre-season
With his future now secured, Gvardiol is set to help anchor a new era in City's backline heading into the upcoming campaign. The club are currently focused on wrapping up their pre-season preparations under the guidance of new manager Enzo Maresca.
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