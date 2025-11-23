Joao Palhinha uses Cristiano Ronaldo point to hit back at Jamie Carragher after pundit's ruthless criticism of Tottenham midfielder

Palhinha has now hit back at Carragher. "I saw it because some people sent it to me, I can't say I didn't see it," the midfielder said of the analysis. "I don't care what the people say. If he speaks bad things about Ronaldo, he can speak about everyone. Some people need to speak about another to be on the screens on the TV. My life is not about that, definitely.

"It makes it a bit embarrassing seeing sometimes the ex-players speaking that way. They speak and they look sometimes like superstars on their past, I don't have problems to say. I think he should have seen probably more games of me at Tottenham. I think I am having a top season."

He added: "I don't care too much because we have a lot of birds speaking all the time about us and trying to drop us. It is about how we react. And the way I reacted was scoring a goal after he said this to me, against Copenhagen. I just want to keep doing my job and show what I am capable to do because I am really proud what I have been doing until now. We are really motivated and have everything to reach a good result."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!