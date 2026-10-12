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'Barcelona is bigger than him!' - Former president Joan Gaspart hits out at Lionel Messi over tribute delay
Ex-chief cautions legendary Argentine forward
Gaspart has hit out at Messi for continually stalling over an official farewell tribute in front of the Camp Nou faithful. The veteran chief, who presided over the Catalan giants when the playmaker joined La Masia, insisted the club's stature stands above any single individual. A frosty relationship between Messi and Laporta remains the primary obstacle preventing a proper send-off since his 2021 departure.
- Xinhua
Veteran administrator demands unconditional return
The 82-year-old was quick to point out the crucial role Barcelona played in shaping Messi's career, demanding that he salute the fans regardless of who sits in the boardroom.
Speaking on the podcast 'Solo para cules', Gaspart vented his frustration: "Leo is an undeniable footballer, the best in the world, and a great player. There is only one thing he must not forget: Barcelona is bigger than him, and he should be careful, he should be careful.
"I say this out of the historical love I have for a player I signed when he was 13 and I was Barca president: he should be careful. Barca is bigger than him as an individual."
Fierce boycott threat follows ultimatum
Gaspart warned that his patience is wearing thin and pledged to boycott any tribute if the forward insists on waiting for a change in club leadership.
Continuing his remarks on the same podcast, the former president refused to accept political caveats: "He is a great player, the best in the world, partly - I won't say what percentage - thanks to Barca. Therefore, he cannot forget that. Because of that, I'm still giving him a grace period, but a day will come when it will start to bother me if Mr Messi puts even the slightest obstacle in the way of coming to Barca to say goodbye to the fans.
"Whoever the president may be, whoever the president may be, he must come and say goodbye to Barca. If Leo Messi only comes to say goodbye the day Laporta is no longer here, and refuses to come because Laporta is the president, I wouldn't give him a tribute. Who does he think he is? To make coming to Barcelona conditional on whether Laporta is there or not. If Laporta wasn't there [because of that condition], I wouldn't attend that tribute."
- AFP
Veteran playmaker concludes international chapter
Messi recently brought down the curtain on his international career with Argentina following a 3-0 victory against Benin on Tuesday, October 6. The 39-year-old playmaker is now channelling his full focus into his remaining club commitments in the United States with Inter Miami, where his contract runs until late 2028. Meanwhile, Barcelona continue to await a definitive green light from their icon so that the long-delayed send-off can finally proceed.
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