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Jan Oblak breaks silence on possible Atletico Madrid exit as goalkeeper insists he has 'a few years left' at elite level
Oblak prioritises contract commitment
The 33-year-old goalkeeper has been a cornerstone of Diego Simeone’s side for 12 years. Oblak joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica in the summer of 2014 for €16 million, making him the most expensive goalkeeper in La Liga history at the time. For the first time, his long-term stay at the Metropolitano appears less than certain. While the club have maintained they will not force their legendary number one out of the door, the final decision on his next move seems to be a collaborative process between player and board.
Speaking to the Erika channel about whether he will remain with the Colchoneros, Oblak was philosophical about the situation. "I'm not going to think too much about that because things happen when they should happen. What is written somewhere will happen. I don't have much influence over all of this," he said.
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Respecting the Atletico Madrid legacy
Despite the growing noise surrounding a potential transfer, Oblak was quick to point out his long-standing loyalty to the club. Having arrived in Madrid in 2014, a spell during which he won La Liga once, alongside the Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup, he has become one of the most decorated and respected players in the dressing room, a status he does not take lightly as he enters the final years of his career.
"I have a contract with the club where I have spent 12 years. I have respected it from the beginning to the end and I will continue to do so in the future," Oblak added.
The club's role in decision making
While Oblak is happy to stay, he acknowledged that the sporting management at Atletico Madrid will have the final say on the squad's direction. The goalkeeper featured in 43 matches across all competitions during the 2025-26 season, conceding 55 goals and keeping 11 clean sheets. Oblak was clear that the hierarchy must evaluate the team's needs as they look to transition into a new era under Simeone or a potential successor.
The Slovenian international noted: "They also have to consider everything. At some point, they must make decisions about the future."
He also reaffirmed his desire to add more silverware to his cabinet, stating he wants to "achieve some things with this club that I haven't achieved yet," despite the recent dip in the team's collective defensive form.
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Longevity at the highest level
At 33, Oblak has faced criticism from some sections of the fanbase who believe his peak years may be behind him. However, the six-time Zamora Trophy winner remains confident that he can compete at the very top for several more seasons, dismissing suggestions that he is on the decline.
"I think I still have a few years left at the highest level because I feel great," Oblak insisted. Whether those years are spent at the Metropolitano or elsewhere remains to be seen, but the goalkeeper is adamant that his physical condition and motivation remain high enough to lead an elite European side into the future.