'Disgrace the way players are treated' - CBS analyst Jamie Carragher on Club World Cup and packed schedule, 'disappointing' Trent Alexander-Arnold, 'delightful' Mo Salah deal

Mic'd Up: The Liverpool legend praised the club's season, hailed new contracts, questioned the 2025 Club World Cup

Jamie Carragher is delighted. After all, his beloved Liverpool have all-but won the Premier League. Two key pieces from the team - Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk - have either officially confirmed or seem to be on the brink of signing new contracts. For a born and raised Scouser who has watched his team fall at the final hurdle in the Premier League so many times, football is currently very good.

He thinks all Liverpool fans are on the same wavelength.

"Liverpool are going to win their first title in five years, which is not too shabby when you think of the competition... Liverpool fans are absolutely ecstatic to win the league title," Carragher tells GOAL.

Not all is well on Merseyside, though. For all of the reasons for joy - Liverpool could win the league by double digits and wrap up the title with six games remaining - there is still a shade of apprehension. Academy product Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly on the brink of a move to Real Madrid this summer. That has rather soured things. Carragher, who stayed at the club his whole career, has mixed feelings.

"I've accepted it. The lad moves on. I'm not angry about it. I'm just slightly disappointed. But I can understand if Liverpool supporters are angry about it because they only see their club, and nothing else comes into their world at all," he says.

But Carragher doesn't exist in a Liverpool bubble. A pundit with an increasingly global audience - including his analyst role for CBS Sports and Paramount+, as well as an American-centric podcast, It's Called Soccer - he has a voice in all of world football. The Champions League remains as enticing as ever, he said, with PSG earmarked as favorites.

And then there's the looming Club World Cup, a tournament that Carragher is outwardly against.

"I don't see any situation where I'll be watching it in the summer," he says. "I'll be on holiday. I don't even think I'll keep abreast of the games. I might watch the semifinals or the final, if it's two really big teams."

Carragher talked Liverpool's title-winning season, the Champions League, and the impact of the Club World Cup in the latest edition of Mic’d Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL US taps into the perspective of broadcasters, analysts, and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.