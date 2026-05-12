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Tom Hindle

Lionel Messi’s record MLS salary revealed as Son Heung-Min finishes distant second behind Inter Miami star

L. Messi
Inter Miami CF
Major League Soccer
H. Son
Los Angeles FC

Lionel Messi is set to make a league record $28.3 million this year, more than all but two MLS clubs' total payroll, the MLSPA revealed in its release of salary data Tuesday afternoon. The Inter Miami star's intake has increased nearly 40 percent since last year. Other top earners included LAFC's Son Heung-Min, Miami's Rodrigo De Paul, and San Diego's Chucky Lozano.

  • Toronto FC v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    Miami dominate salary release

    As expected, Miami's expenditure dwarfed that of many MLS clubs. They feature three times in the top-most compensated players in the league, with new designated player German Berterame raking in $3.8 million after a big-money move from Liga MX. The Herons payroll stands at $54.6 million, some $20 million more than LAFC, the second-highest spenders.

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    Other big names feature

    Son, LAFC's star forward, was the second highest earner in the league, according to the MLSPA. He will make just over $11m this year. De Paul and Lozano aren't far behind, though, with the Argentine pulling in $9.7m and the Mexican making a hair over $9m.

    Other top compensated players include Atlanta's Miguel Almiron ($7.8m), New York Red Bulls' Emil Forsberg ($6.0m) and Nashville's Sam Surridge ($5.9m). LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig will make $5.8m, despite missing the whole season after undergoing a second ACL surgery in as many years.

  • Philadelphia Union v New York City FCGetty Images Sport

    Philadelphia at the bottom of the spending list

    Some clubs, though, were far more measured in their spending. The typically frugal Philadelphia Union finished bottom of league expenditure, with a total payroll of just $11.7 million. Sporting Kansas City ($12.4 million) and CF Montreal ($13.4 million) were in a similar ballpark. Orlando City are spending just $13.7 million, although that is expected to change with the arrival of Antoine Griezmann on a Designated Player contract this summer.

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  • Miguel Almiron Getty

    Undeniable ambition

    Some clubs, though, were far more ambitious in their spending. Vancouver Whitecaps, routinely low spenders, catapulted themselves into the top five - not least due to a handsome salary handed to German legend Thomas Muller. Atlanta United, too, flashed the cash, and have a total payroll of $27.9 million, of which around a quarter goes to Almiron.

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