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Tom Hindle

Inter Miami player ratings vs Austin FC: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez score as Nu Stadium opener ends in draw

Player ratings
Inter Miami CF
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Inter Miami CF vs Austin FC
Austin FC
Major League Soccer
L. Messi
L. Suarez

Inter Miami needed late heroics from Luis Suarez to salvage a point after being largely outplayed by Austin FC in a mixed inaugural showing at their brand new stadium. Lionel Messi, inevitably, grabbed a goal, but the visitors created the better chances throughout and Miami were fortunate to walk away with a 2-2 draw on opening night.

Austin tried to spoil the party early. They were unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty inside 30 seconds, and Myrto Uzuni rattled the post from a free kick shortly after. They grabbed a deserved lead after six minutes. Guilherme Biro provided it, ghosting into the box and rising to meet a corner for a 1-0 advantage.

But Miami responded. Messi, of course, scored the first Miami goal in their new digs. Ian Fray floated a ball into the box, and Messi headed home past a stranded Brad Stuver. Austin had fewer chances for the remainder of the half but looked more threatening. Christian Ramirez came closest, rattling the post after a well-worked move.

Austin continued to threaten in the second half. The introduction of Jayden Nelson gave them an injection of pace at halftime, and the substitute provided their second goal, capping a well-worked counterattack.

This evening could not end with a Miami loss, though. A veteran made sure of it. Suarez reacted first to a flick-on from a corner and volleyed into an empty net.

Miami probed for a winner. Maxi Falcon missed a couple of chances late. Messi hit the bar. But a winner never quite came.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Nu Stadium...

  • Ian FrayGetty

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Dayne St. Clair (5/10):

    Couldn't anything about the first goal and dove the wrong way on the second.

    Ian Fray (6/10):

    Assisted Miami's first goal and put in a solid shift.

    Maxi Falcon (4/10):

    Gave the ball away multiple times and struggled with his positioning.

    Micael (6/10):

    Struggled to deal with Jayden Nelson's pace in the second half.

    Noah Allen (5/10):

    One to forget. Solid defensively but uncharacteristically wayward with the ball.

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  • Rodrigo De PaulGetty

    Midfield

    David Ayala (5/10):

    Very fortunate not to concede a penalty in the first 60 seconds. Didn' offer much midfield stability.

    Rodrigo De Paul (8/10):

    Was everywhere throughout. On the ball more than anyone else, covered a ton of ground and helped defensively.

    Telasco Segovia (6/10):

    Put in plenty of legwork and was reliable when he had the ball.

  • Lionel MessiGetty

    Attack

    Tadeo Allende (6/10):

    Put in a good shift on the right and created a couple of chances. Passed with the goal gaping at the wrong moment, though.

    Lionel Messi (8/10):

    Scored the opening goal for Miami and came close on a few other occasions. Drew several impressive saves from Stuver.

    Mateo Silvetti (6/10):

    Missed a couple of decent chances, including a big one late.

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  • Javier MascheranoGetty

    Subs & Manager

    Gonzalo Lujan (6/10):

    Put in a solid shift on the right.

    Yannick Bright (7/10):

    Booked within a minute of coming on but was much more disciplined thereafter.

    German Berterame (5/10):

    Didn't offer much off the bench.

    Luis Suarez (8/10):

    Immense off the bench. Scored the equalizer and could have had another in the dying minutes.

    Daniel Pinter (N/A):

    Did not have time to make an impact.

    Javier Mascherano (6/10):

    His subs certainly worked, but the manager will be disappointed that Miami gave up so many chances. Hardly a dream start in their new home.

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Austin FC
AUS
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LA Galaxy
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Major League Soccer
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Inter Miami CF
MIA
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