Neymar and Lionel Messi 2024Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Inter Miami sent Neymar transfer ‘disaster’ warning amid talk of Brazilian superstar reforming ‘MSN’ strike partnership with Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez in MLS

Inter Miami have been sent a Neymar transfer “disaster” warning amid talk of the Brazilian forward reuniting with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

  • Ex-Barcelona star currently in Saudi Arabia
  • Has struggled with injury during that spell
  • Reports of interest from the United States
