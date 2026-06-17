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Inter have a new goalkeeper! Serie A champions reach agreement with Lazio star
Inter find their man in the capital
Reigning Serie A champions Inter have made a decisive move in the summer transfer market and are closing in on an agreement for Provedel. The Nerazzurri have been searching for a reliable and experienced presence to bolster their goalkeeping ranks, particularly as they prepare for the departure of veteran Yann Sommer, according to reports. While Josep Martinez has been touted for a more prominent role, coach Cristian Chivu specifically requested the addition of Provedel to ensure elite competition for the number one shirt.
According to transfer expert Alfredo Pedulla, the negotiations between the two clubs have yielded a breakthrough. Lazio were holding out for a fee in the region of around €5 million, while Inter initially aimed for a lower bracket of €2.5m. The two Italian giants eventually met in the middle, settling on a final figure of €3m to facilitate the move. With the clubs now in total agreement, the veteran keeper is expected to finalise the formalities of his transfer to San Siro imminently.
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End of an era at Lazio
Provedel’s departure marks the end of a four-year stay in Rome, where he had established himself as a fan favourite. His situation at the Stadio Olimpico changed drastically following the exit of Maurizio Sarri, who recently joined Atalanta. Sarri was Provedel's primary advocate at the club, but Gennaro Gattuso, who is now extremely close to taking over as the new head coach, has different schematic preferences. Gattuso is already understood to have designated Christos Mandas as his undisputed first choice, with young prospect Edoardo Motta serving as the primary deputy.
Left as the "odd man out" in Gattuso's new-look squad, Provedel has opted for a fresh start with the Scudetto holders. The former Spezia man has already ironed out his personal terms with the Nerazzurri, with reports indicating he will put pen to paper on a three-year contract. The deal is worth €1.5m per season plus performance-related bonuses, securing his future at the top level of Italian football until 2029.
Lifelong dream realised
For Provedel, the move to Inter represents more than just a professional step up; it is the fulfillment of a personal ambition. His agent, Gianni Riva, has spoken openly about what this transfer means to the player. Speaking via La Lazio Siamo Noi, Riva confirmed the imminent nature of the deal and highlighted Provedel's emotional connection to the club, insisting that the keeper is not moving to Milan merely to sit on the bench.
"We’re very close; we’ve been working in the right direction," he said. "I hope this transfer can be finalized soon. Provedel has been a lifelong Inter fan, and for him it’s the crowning moment of his career. He’ll come here to play his cards, and we’ll see. We’re confident. He’s had a very long journey, and now the right time has come. I have a good feeling. Contact with Chivu? I don’t think so. There’s still not much time left, but we’re very confident."
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Provedel's stats and Lazio's European absence
Provedel made 29 appearances for Lazio across all competitions during the 2025-26 season, conceding 30 goals and keeping 12 clean sheets. Despite his individual efforts, the team endured a challenging campaign, finishing ninth in Serie A and subsequently missing out on qualification for European competitions next season.