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Arne Slot blasted over use of Dominik Szoboszlai by Hungary boss after Liverpool chief hinted he wanted players rested on international duty
Slot’s plea for player protection
Slot recently voiced concerns over his squad's physical demands, urging national team managers to be mindful of player workloads. The Dutchman is particularly keen to protect key personnel, including Szoboszlai, from avoidable injuries during the international break.
Speaking to Match of the Day, Slot stated: “I think the players need a break more than the manager and unfortunately they have to keep on playing. Let’s hope that their national team coaches do understand that at Liverpool a lot of players have played a lot of minutes. But I think other clubs perhaps could have rotated more than I could have this season. So, let’s hope that we’ve got national team coaches that will not play them 180 minutes over two games.”
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Rossi fires back at Anfield boss
Rossi has rejected Slot’s suggestions as unnecessary interference, insisting that Szoboszlai remains vital for the upcoming friendlies against Slovenia and Greece. The Italian coach emphasised that he would not sideline the midfielder to satisfy Liverpool's requirements, noting that he never comments on Slot’s own team selections.
“I have never spoken to Slot personally,” Rossi told Blikk. “Accordingly, I have never had a say in when the Liverpool head coach, for example, will play Szoboszlai as a defender. But I would also expect him not to interfere in my work. If Dominik wants to rest, of course I would let him. But everyone knows how important the national team jersey is to him as the team captain. What is important for us now is to end these two matches with a good result.”
Szoboszlai at centre of club vs country row
The tension between club and country stems from Szoboszlai's immense physical output since joining the Reds. Under Slot, the 25-year-old has established himself as one of the hardest-working players in the Premier League. Statistics frequently show the former RB Leipzig man leading the team in distance covered and high-intensity sprints, making him a high-risk candidate for burnout or muscle fatigue during mid-season breaks.
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Heavy toll on Szoboszlai
Szoboszlai’s importance to the Reds is underscored by his massive workload this term. He has clocked 3,848 minutes across 43 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool, contributing 12 goals and eight assists. This physical toll comes at a critical juncture as Liverpool struggles to secure a top-five finish for next season’s Champions League. The club currently sits in fifth place, trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by five points.