Hansi Flick elated to welcome Gavi back from long lay-off as Barcelona boss admits injury hell 'hasn't been easy' for midfielder

Flick cut a delighted figure when discussing the midfielder's availability, though he was quick to remind supporters that the youngster will need to be eased back into competitive action. "Did we announce it already? He has the medical discharge, I’m happy. I hope he can play some minutes. I liked what I saw from him in training, but obviously we have to manage him," the German coach explained. The plan is to potentially feature the 21-year-old in the closing stages, depending on the match situation. Flick added: "We have to go step by step, little by little. It hasn't been easy for him and he has many years of football ahead of him."