Hansi Flick's goal machine! Barcelona shatter scoring records in 7-2 rout as Raphinha equals Lionel Messi milestones in historic start to the season

While the squad let their football do the talking on the pitch, the staggering statistics highlight a dramatic tactical shift. Raphinha has been the catalyst for this attacking explosion, thriving in a new role as a false nine under Flick. The Brazilian netted a hat-trick against Racing Santander, including two penalties, to elevate his total to 11 goals across all competitions.

This blistering form places the 29-year-old alongside club royalty. He is the first player to register nine goals in his opening six La Liga appearances since Messi managed the feat during the 2017-18 season, according to ESPN. Furthermore, Raphinha now leads Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe by two goals in the early race for the Pichichi Trophy.

Looking back over the past 60 years, only Messi and Ronaldo Nazario have scored at least nine goals in Barcelona's first seven fixtures. The Brazilian winger has firmly cemented his status as the primary attacking threat in Catalonia, scoring in six of his seven outings.



