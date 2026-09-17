AFP
Hansi Flick's goal machine! Barcelona shatter scoring records in 7-2 rout as Raphinha equals Lionel Messi milestones in historic start to the season
A historic start in Catalonia
Hansi Flick has guided Barcelona to an unprecedented seven consecutive victories across La Liga and the Champions League, establishing a new benchmark for the Catalan giants. Before this campaign, the Blaugrana had never won their opening seven competitive fixtures, previously stalling at six straight triumphs during the 1929-30, 1960-61, and 2018-19 seasons.
The La Liga champions are pairing domestic perfection with devastating firepower. A 5-1 thrashing of Feyenoord and a 7-2 domestic rout against Racing Santander pushed their tally to 33 goals. According to ESPN, this marks the first time in Barcelona's illustrious history that they have surpassed 30 goals in their first seven games of a campaign.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Reaching GOAT-level numbers
While the squad let their football do the talking on the pitch, the staggering statistics highlight a dramatic tactical shift. Raphinha has been the catalyst for this attacking explosion, thriving in a new role as a false nine under Flick. The Brazilian netted a hat-trick against Racing Santander, including two penalties, to elevate his total to 11 goals across all competitions.
This blistering form places the 29-year-old alongside club royalty. He is the first player to register nine goals in his opening six La Liga appearances since Messi managed the feat during the 2017-18 season, according to ESPN. Furthermore, Raphinha now leads Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe by two goals in the early race for the Pichichi Trophy.
Looking back over the past 60 years, only Messi and Ronaldo Nazario have scored at least nine goals in Barcelona's first seven fixtures. The Brazilian winger has firmly cemented his status as the primary attacking threat in Catalonia, scoring in six of his seven outings.
Suffocating the opposition
Flick’s tactical blueprint relies on early, overwhelming pressure to put games to bed before opponents can settle. Barcelona have drawn first blood in six of their seven outings, with only Rayo Vallecano managing to breach their defence before the Blaugrana found the net.
Even when Raphinha fails to score, as seen in the victory over Levante, his influence remains heavy with two crucial assists. The collective defensive effort has also been resolute, conceding just seven times while sweeping aside teams like Athletic Club, Valencia, and Elche.
- Pressinphoto
A tricky test in Seville
With a historic milestone secured, Barcelona must immediately refocus on their demanding domestic schedule. The relentless fixture list offers Flick's squad no time to celebrate their record-breaking start.
The Catalan giants travel to Andalusia on Saturday to face Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. Extending this extraordinary winning streak will require the Blaugrana to maintain their ruthless intensity in one of Spanish football's most challenging environments.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting