Hands off, Liverpool! Thomas Frank publicly urges Tottenham to tie Micky van de Ven to new contract amid transfer interest from rival clubs

Liverpool are said to have Van de Ven on their radar after missing out on long-standing target Marc Guehi - with the England international leaving Crystal Palace for Manchester City in the January window.

The Reds are seeing Ibrahima Konate run his contract down towards free agency, while club captain Virgil van Dijk will turn 35 in the summer and is only tied to a deal through to 2027 - alongside Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah.

Ex-Liverpool striker Stan Collymore told GOAL recently of changes that could be on the cards: "For the remainder of the season he [Salah] will play, but for Liverpool to go on and be Arne Slot 2.0, one or both of him and Van Dijk may well go in the summer.

"I know they signed longer, improved terms, but I almost think that was to see what the players like [Hugo] Ekitike, Isak, Wirtz were going to be like bedding in. It hasn’t been good at the moment, they need them for the remainder of the season, but I do think that if you are going to indulge Isak and Wirtz as the new top men at Liverpool, then the old top men have got to go.

"I think some of Mo’s mardiness has been around the fact that Isak and Wirtz come in and they get 6,000 tweets saying ‘welcome Wirtz, welcome Isak, you are the best thing since sliced bread’. I think he feels a little bit wounded and a little bit disrespected by that.

"The only answer is, can they all play together nicely or is the more likely option - and this is what I think - maybe Van Dijk stays one season longer, but I think Mo’s gone in the summertime, for sure."

Liverpool may like the look of Van de Ven, as a long-term solution to their impending issues at centre-half, but Spurs will not sanction a sale without a fight and the Reds could be forced to turn their attention elsewhere.