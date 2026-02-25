Getty/GOAL
'Gianni is a man of the people' - Tom Brady heaps praise on 'tremendous' FIFA president Infantino for driving World Cup changes
Infantino’s vision: The catalyst for global growth
The former quarterback, who participated in the tournament draw last December, believes the sport is reaching a new stratosphere of popularity in North America. During that event, Brady was responsible for drawing several heavy hitters into their respective groups, including Brazil, France, and defending champions Argentina. Looking ahead to the summer of 2026, the three-time NFL MVP expressed his total admiration for the man at the top of the FIFA hierarchy, suggesting that the current growth of the game is a direct result of the vision implemented by Infantino since 2016.
High praise for FIFA leadership
"The turnaround really starts with tremendous leadership at the top and what Gianni has done in terms of his leadership, his inclusion," Brady said about Infantino. "I think Gianni is a man of the people, and he’s always out there celebrating the great parts of the sport. I think he’s made great contributions to the world of football. And getting a chance to know him and understand the kind of person he is, the values he represents, I think that really showcases itself within the broader goals of what football is all about. Football is for everyone. It’s a chance for all of us to connect, globally, over something that we love."
Brady’s description of Infantino as a "man of the people" has raised eyebrows amongst those who feel the FIFA president is increasingly out of touch with the sport's actual participants. While the NFL icon hailed a vision of "inclusion," Infantino has sparked global outrage by suggesting that Russia’s international football ban should "definitely" be lifted - a stance that many believe undermines the sport's unified response to geopolitical aggression. This, coupled with the baffling decision to award the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize to Donald Trump during a draw ceremony that allegedly breached FIFA’s own political-neutrality policies.
Brady’s endorsement of Infantino highlights a shift in how the tournament is being marketed to a domestic audience in the United States. With the competition expanding to 16 host cities and 48 teams, the emphasis on "inclusion" has become a central theme of the FIFA president's tenure. By aligning himself with the sport’s governing body, Brady is helping to bridge the gap between traditional American sports and the "global game," reinforcing the idea that the 2026 edition will be the most accessible and watched event in the history of the sport.
The expansion of the global stage
"It was great to be a part of the FIFA draw, but just to know that there are 48 countries now participating in the World Cup in all of North America is incredibly exciting because it just means more inclusion, more countries, more fans, a broader audience for these incredible games and these athletes to showcase what they've really tried to accomplish their whole life, which is reach the pinnacle of their sport," Brady said in an interview with CGTN Sports Scene. "And the fact that they're able to do that in America and showcase it on the biggest stage is absolutely incredible, and it was fun for me to be a part of."
The expansion has not been without its critics from traditionalists, but Brady views the decision to include more nations as a vital step in the evolution of the World Cup. He believes that providing a platform for more athletes to "reach the pinnacle" only serves to enhance the prestige of the tournament. For the USA specifically, the tournament represents a chance to wash away the disappointment of recent exits, including a round of 16 loss in Qatar and a group-stage departure from the 2024 Copa America that led to the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino.
America's growing appetite for football
"I think there's always been a huge appetite for soccer in America," Brady said. "Obviously, over a long period of time, we've had one of the most dominant women's USA teams on a global stage that the world's ever seen, so I think we understand the level of competition. Look, every kid in America grows up playing soccer. We either play it on the schoolyard or we play it foundationally with some of the leagues that we're a part of, but I live in Miami. Inter Miami is one of the great MLS teams in America. Lionel Messi plays for them, and I think it just continues to grow through social media and through people experiencing such a great game on a global stage, and I think the World Cup in America is only going to enhance that for future generations."
"The 'Messi effect' in Miami has clearly resonated with Brady, who shares the same city as the Argentine legend. The presence of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner at Inter Miami has served as a precursor to the massive interest expected for the 2026 tournament. With the USMNT drawn into Group D alongside Paraguay, Australia, and a qualifier from the European play-offs, they are set to kick off their campaign against the South Americans on 12 June. The pressure will be on Pochettino's squad to match the enthusiasm of the public. For Brady, the foundation is already there, and the leadership of Infantino ensures that the stage is set for a truly historic sporting moment."
