Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg issues apology after backlash to Vinicius Junior comments

He said of Vinicius: “Yes, he scored a wonderful goal but he should have just returned over to the other side of the pitch and he could have got on with the game. Vinicius Jr has not helped himself. He’s made this difficult for the referee. He’s scored a wonderful goal and all he has to do - yes, celebrate - is return back. But he has made this situation very, very difficult.”

Clattenburg’s comments attracted plenty of criticism on social media. Troy Townsend, who has worked for anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out for more than a decade, was among those to speak up as he posted on X: “He should never be involved in commentary again.”

Townsend has since told Telegraph Sport: “Clattenburg would have influenced so many people with his words on commentary about the incident. His insinuation that Vini Jr has given the referee a problem is nothing short of outlandish and part of the victim-blaming culture that always exists at this time, particularly with Vini Jnr.

“His employers may need to make him aware of how dangerous his comments were and how they could be perceived but I’m sure he would be aware of that.”