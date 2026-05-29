Florentino Perez claims he's yet to speak to Jose Mourinho about Real Madrid return with TWO coaches on his mind to replace Alvaro Arbeloa

The Madrid president also attack presidential rival Riquelme. Perez framed himself as a figure protecting Madrid from instability, repeatedly comparing his rivals to the Ramon Calderon era.

"I love Real Madrid very much, and when I see them going after it, here I am," he added. "I was detecting a shadowy movement aimed at destabilizing the club through me. And since I still believe in the members, I called for elections.

"And when I see the other candidacy, it turns out they're the same people from Calderon's time, which was the most sinister period in Real Madrid's history. Furthermore, they say that this man (referring to Riquelme) has taken out a loan at 54 percent annual interest. How can anyone ask for that? And I'm not making this up. It seems like he's come here because he needs the club for his own business."