Barcelona must 'pay for their actions' over Negreira refereeing case as Real Madrid president says relationship with La Liga rivals 'completely broken'

The long-standing alliance between Spain’s two biggest clubs has reached a definitive end following Perez's latest comments regarding the Negreira case during an interview with Josep Pedrerol on La Sexta. The Real Madrid president did not hold back when discussing the investigation into Barcelona’s payments to former refereeing vice-president Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, labelling it the most significant scandal in the history of the sport.

Perez confirmed that the bond between the clubs is now non-existent. "It is completely broken," Perez stated. "I do not want to have a relationship with a club that has paid referees for two decades. I want them to pay for their actions, just as I would want for any other club. It is the biggest case of corruption in football. It is systemic corruption. Real Madrid is the only one that has appeared as a party. La Liga, on the other hand, says nothing."



