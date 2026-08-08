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Ferran Torres tells Barcelona he wants PSG move after agreeing personal terms with European champions
Torres seeks reunion with Luis Enrique
Spain's World Cup hero Torres has dropped a significant transfer bombshell by informing Barcelona that he wishes to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer. According to ESPN, the 26-year-old has already agreed to personal terms with the back-to-back European champions, paving the way for a potential return to working under his former national team coach, Enrique.
With just one year left on his contract, Barcelona find themselves forced to make a decision on Torres' future, and the Spanish champions are ready to let him leave if PSG meet their valuation.
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Barcelona's evolving stance on departures
Although Torres has been a reliable performer for the Blaugrana, his exit offers the club a chance to revamp their attacking options. The versatile forward recently hinted at a potential summer departure while on a promotional tour in the United States.
The financial aspect of the deal remains a priority for Barcelona, who originally signed Torres from Manchester City in 2021 for a fee of approximately €55 million. Having initially operated as a winger, he successfully transitioned into a more central role over the last two campaigns, providing vital competition for the now-departed Robert Lewandowski.
Impact on Flick's attacking plans
Torres' impending departure is set to fast-track Barcelona's search for a top-tier striker. Following Lewandowski's move to MLS side Chicago Fire, Hansi Flick is left with limited options up front. While Julián Alvarez is understood to be the club's priority target, Atletico Madrid's unwillingness to sell could force Barca to turn their attention elsewhere.
Should the move go through, Torres will leave behind an impressive statistical footprint at the Camp Nou. The Spaniard enjoyed a stellar campaign last season, netting 21 goals in 49 games after registering 19 in 45 matches the previous year. Overall, he boasts a solid tally of 65 goals across 207 appearances during his five-season spell with the Catalans.
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A summer of glory for Ferran
Despite the ongoing speculation over his club future, Torres enters this new chapter on the back of the crowning achievement of his career. He played a part in all eight matches of Spain's World Cup-winning campaign this summer, serving largely as a deadly weapon off the bench.
It was his extra-time winner off the bench against Argentina that etched his name into Spanish football folklore, securing a 1-0 victory in the final. Currently taking a well-earned break after his World Cup heroics, Torres is expected to sort out his club future before returning for pre-season.
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