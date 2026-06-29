AFP
Huge salary package Mason Greenwood has been offered by Fenerbahce revealed with Roma in danger of losing transfer race for Marseille forward
Greenwood demands Marseille exit as price tag remains high
The saga surrounding Greenwood’s future has taken a dramatic turn as the forward makes his intentions clear to the Marseille hierarchy. After a productive season in France where he netted 26 goals, the 24-year-old is ready for a new challenge and has reportedly told the club: "Let me go." His stance marks a significant rift with the Ligue 1 side, who signed him on 18 July 2024 to a five-year contract in a deal worth up to €31.6 million, and are currently under no pressure to lower their financial demands despite the player's desire to depart.
Marseille have set a firm valuation of €55 million for the Englishman, a figure driven by their own financial requirements and a substantial sell-on clause. Manchester United are entitled to 40% of any future transfer fee, meaning the French club is determined to hold out for a premium price. Despite interest from across Europe, the Mediterranean side remains steadfast in their refusal to accept discounted offers for their prized asset.
- AFP
Fenerbahce prepare record-breaking salary offer
According to Corriere dello Sport, while Roma have long been considered the frontrunners for Greenwood, Turkish giants Fenerbahce have entered the fray with a staggering financial package. Reports suggest that the Istanbul club is prepared to offer the forward a salary between €7m and €8m net per season. This "silver platter" proposal significantly eclipses the terms currently on the table from alternative bidders and has put the Turkish side in a strong position to hijack the deal.
Fenerbahçe’s lucrative offer has shifted the transfer dynamics, testing Greenwood’s resolve after an outstanding stint with Marseille - where he finished as Ligue 1 joint-top scorer with Ousmane Dembele on 21 goals in his debut season before ending the 2025-26 campaign on 16.
Roma's delicate agreement and tactical promises
Roma had previously established a verbal agreement with Greenwood, based on a salary of €4.5m net per year. This package was structured to increase over time through various performance-related bonuses and long-term milestones. Beyond the finances, the Giallorossi promised Greenwood a "central role" in the team's attacking system in the Italian capital.
The forward was reportedly impressed by the stature of the club and the tactical vision outlined for him in Serie A, especially after Roma finished third last season to secure their place in the upcoming Champions League. However, Roma’s pursuit is currently hamstrung by timing. The club must navigate specific financial issues before they can formalise their movement in the market, leading them to ask the player for patience. This delay has created a window of opportunity that rival clubs are now beginning to exploit.
- AFP
A looming deadline for the Giallorossi
The pressure is now squarely on Roma's hierarchy to find a breakthrough before it is too late. While Roma remain the player's priority, Greenwood is not prepared to wait indefinitely for the Italian club to finalise their bid. It is understood that the forward has set a soft deadline of July 5th to resolve his future, after which he will feel free to commit to other projects, including the massive offer from Turkey.