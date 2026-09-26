Fabian Ruiz targets Nations League glory as world champions Spain prepare to face England

Spain boast an impressive pedigree in the tournament, having reached three of the last four finals while suffering just one regulation-time defeat in their last 18 Nations League outings.

Underlining the squad's hunger to capture yet another major honour, the former Napoli midfielder added: "That's the challenge we have now: to want to win again, to keep winning. It's very difficult, but this team has what it takes to do it, and we're going for this title with a lot of enthusiasm; we also consider it very important. We hope to be in the final four [of the Nations League]."